Online reactions has been generated by Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, commonly known online as Portable Omoolalomi, due to his latest attire.
The rapidly emerging street musician, who is currently in London, stirred up a lot of discussion among his admirers when he posted pictures of his newest attire. Some called him London’s Tony Montana, while others advised him to hire a stylist.
He said:
“TONY MONTANA OF LONDON. All eyes on me I can see the Grace around me no stress. No one can block the blessings that god has for you. Alhamdulilah”.
One Boy Coloma wrote, “Which kind drip he this Portable
One Wiztech Globals NG wrote, “Sometimes Portable drip dey confuse me
One Ajado Couture wrote, “Tony Montana of London. I’m smiling with you, Grace
Currency Prince wrote, “Your drip dey always give me a headache
One I Am Binary wrote, “Na too put bail for front remain. Baba Suwe of London
One Deco Pluto wrote, “Honestly speaking Mr Portable needs better management. Which kind drip be this one na A whole Tony Montana of London, eyan Skepta one on one lol”
