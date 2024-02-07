Online reactions has been generated by Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, commonly known online as Portable Omoolalomi, due to his latest attire.

The rapidly emerging street musician, who is currently in London, stirred up a lot of discussion among his admirers when he posted pictures of his newest attire. Some called him London’s Tony Montana, while others advised him to hire a stylist.

He said:

“TONY MONTANA OF LONDON. All eyes on me I can see the Grace around me no stress. No one can block the blessings that god has for you. Alhamdulilah”.

One Boy Coloma wrote, “Which kind drip he this Portable

One Wiztech Globals NG wrote, “Sometimes Portable drip dey confuse me

One Ajado Couture wrote, “Tony Montana of London. I’m smiling with you, Grace

Currency Prince wrote, “Your drip dey always give me a headache

One I Am Binary wrote, “Na too put bail for front remain. Baba Suwe of London