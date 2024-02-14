BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has received a birthday gifts from her fans and her boyfriend, Soma Apex.

Recall that the reality star turned 24 years old yesterday.

She marked her special day by sharing glamorous photos and a heartfelt message to herself on social media.

In her post, Angel expressed gratitude for overcoming past challenges and expressed hope for a brighter future.

She quoted Song of Solomon 4:7, highlighting her strength and resilience.

Hours later, Angel Smith received received birthday gifts from both fans and her boyfriend, Soma Apex.

Her fans gave her 2 million Naira and various physical gifts, while Soma arranged a private dinner for them.

See the photos and video below;

ALSO READ: “Not Only The Female Actors Are Winning After All” Actor, Frank Tana Says As He Purchases Two Brand New Exotic Cars (Photos)