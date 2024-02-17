Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has celebrated her son, King Andre’s 8th birthday.

The movie star took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of her bundle of joy.

In her caption, the brand influencer revealed that being Andre’s mother is the greatest gift.

According to her, he’s the source of her joy, strength, and even her favorite “melody” (his laughter).

While highlighting the beautiful qualities her son has, Tonto Dikeh expressed her immense pride in the young man he’s becoming.

She wrote;

“My dearest king -Andre Dikeh,

On this special day, as you turn 8, my heart swells with love and gratitude for the incredible joy you bring into my life. Being your mom is the greatest gift, and every day with you is a treasure beyond measure.

You, my sweet one, are the reason for every smile, every sacrifice, and every ounce of strength I muster. Your laughter is my favorite melody, and your dreams light up my world. I want you to know that everything I do is for your happiness and well-being.

Watching you grow, learn, and discover the world is a privilege I cherish. Your kindness, curiosity, and resilience inspire me, and I am endlessly proud of the wonderful person you are becoming.

Life may have its challenges, but our bond is unbreakable. Together, we face each day with courage, love, and the unwavering belief that the best is yet to come. No matter what lies ahead, I am here, cheering you on, supporting you, and loving you more than words can express.

Happy 8th birthday, my precious one. May your days be filled with laughter, your dreams reach new heights, and your heart always know the warmth of my love.

Forever yours,

Mummy”

See Below;.

