A Nigerian lady stirred a social media buzz on Valentine’s Day when she flaunted her lover, a man she met during the protest following the death of the late singer Mohbad.

This is shown in a video captioned, “Best gift Mohbad protest gave to me.”

In the video, the lady can be seen tightly clutching her partner while spraying money on Valentine’s Day.

Another video shows the same lady with flowers and a money bouquet given to her by her man in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

She took to her media page to flaunt the man and the gift he gave her on Valentine’s Day, revealing that he is the best gift she received during the protest for Mohbad‘s death.

In reaction to her statement, concerned individuals flooded the comments section of her post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

Silva1__: “Oya another protest loading 😂 I’ll lead the protest.”

SAD SOUL: “Na me and my mum this night na she make me no go Protest.”

Oyindamola: “See what my mom caused now😭..She said I should not go to the protest because of fear 😧…Sheyb I for see man there that day.”

UTONWA: “Na protest wey I no go cause all this things.”

Maama: “Una no quick drop update nau 🥲 I for go the protest.”

Shindara: “My mate go protest find true love I Dey dental clinic Dey attend to patients.”

Woman president: “Na wa I refuse to go and protest I for get Val gift now congratulations I try again next time.”

Freshglam cosmetics: “Lol my own con different 🥺🥺🥺dat day my phone iPhone 12 Pro max smashed screen broke someone dragged my bone straight I went home with injuring omo dat tear gas dealt with me.”

Priceless: “Na today I no say na me Dey do myself them don use inside swear for me.”

Dorcas Lawrence: “Unna don start again ooo😭 which one be mohbad protest gave me.”

