Nigerian filmmaker, Uche Nancy, has replied a man who professed love for her adopted daughter, Oluebube Obi.

Recall that the man named Ezenri Obowo sparked online discussions after publicly professing his love for Oluebube in a viral video.

In the video, Mr. Obowo tearfully pleaded for Nigerians to help him persuade Ms. Obi to accept his marriage proposal.

However, Ms. Obi’s guardian, renowned filmmaker Uche Nancy, has responded with a playful yet firm message.

While acknowledging the man ‘s emotions, Uche Nancy humorously stated that she and the biological mother of Oluebube Obi are waiting for him to formally request her hand in marriage alongside his family.

She sarcastically added that he should come with a came as it will be useful.

In her words;

“Please don’t cry again biko .OLUEBUBE mother and uchenancy we de wait for you to come with your people for her hand in marriage.

“0OHH BEFORE IFORGET PLEASE COME WITH A BIG CAIN IT’S GOING TO BE USEFUL”

See below;

