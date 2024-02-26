Nollywood actress, Judy Austin counsels young girls living wayward lifestyles during online ministry session with her husband, actor Yul Edochie.

The controversial couple were both present for their weekly online ministration for their True Salvation Ministry.

During the session, Judy Austin had a word of advise for young girls living wayward lifestyles to desist from doing so.

She revealed how some female students, sent to school to study tend to get distracted from their studies by relationships.

The mother of one stated that some of the young girls tend to leave their studies to be playing wifely duties to a guy because he has money, rather than focus on their studies.

She urged young people not to get distracted or sidetracked by peer pressure.

