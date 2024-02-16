A Nigerian lady went all out to show her boyfriend how much she cared on Valentine’s Day, and her grand gesture got people talking online.

In a video shared on social media, the woman surprised her partner with a special award declaring him the “World’s Best Boyfriend.”

The award, made to look like a fancy trophy, came with a heartfelt message expressing her love and appreciation.

It’s reads:

“Knowing you has been amazing. Without you, my love, I’m not sure where my life would be.

“You have given me so much to be grateful for; you’re an irreplaceable part of my life. You’re my motivator, my world best, and I am grateful to God for sending you to me.”

She simply captioned the video “Just say congrats,” inviting everyone to celebrate their love.

The video has sparked reactions online.

Many people joined in the fun and congratulated the couple, while others couldn’t help but feel a little envious.

Some people were impressed by the grand gesture, stating that the award look better than the African Cup of Nations trophy.

myangelina2 wrote: “Let the single breath don’t suffocate us😏 the thing no even fine self.”

SundayGift31 wrote: “Abeg na which stage be this again?”

wêælth 🤑🥰💞: “dis one even fine pass the afcon cup.”

EstherBen: “nawa oh this relationship matter serious oh eh pass wetin i get for mind oh.”

Kyla: “Dem don Dey give award?Oh chim😢who do me.”

MUYIWA: “frame 🖼️dem nova do for me una don dey collect award.”

kedei❤️🥺: “i just de laugh like Mumu but I know be mumu😂😂😂 no vex.”

dark chocolate 🍫🥺: “All this things nor really matter for heaven o.”

UTONWA 💦💧: “Una don Dey carry this relationship thing go another level ooo.”

