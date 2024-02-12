A Nigerian lady is expressing disbelief and heartbreak online after her elaborate and seemingly romantic marriage proposal ended in an unexpected breakup.

Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, shared a video online from last year, documenting a lavish surprise proposal from her boyfriend.

The video captured her overwhelmed with joy, tears streaming down her face as he presents a ring, money cakes, and showers her with cash.

Despite the lavish marriage proposal, the lady recently revealed that she was “served breakfast,”( a slang term for being dumped), by her fiancé.

In her social media post, she expressed shock and confusion, captioning the video with, “With all these them still serve me breakfast. Fear men.”

The video had sparked debate online. Some offered support and advice, urging her to stay strong and focus on healing. Others questioned if she may have contributed to the breakup, while some offered spiritual explanations.

Watch the video below;

