Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania has taken to social media to caution fans against people who are utilizing his photos and name for scam.

On Monday, he revealed that scammers are now impersonating him online in order to steal money from their victims. He used his X account to warn fans that he would never beg for money from fans.

He went on to tell his fans to report such false accounts when they come across them.

Flavour said:

“Scammers are still in the business of impersonating me online. Please be aware that I will NEVER ask fans for money or any personal information.

If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be me, DO NOT engage with them and please report the account to the appropriate authorities.”

See the post below: