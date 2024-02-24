A Nigerian lady explains why the boyfriend, whose girlfriend was borrowed by artist Omah Lay on stage, has no right to be furious about it.

Omah Lay, a prominent artist, sparked a social media storm after borrowing a man’s girlfriend and dancing sensually with her.

Outrage had been sparked and many gave their different analysis on the incident while others who had had similar experiences recounted them.

A Nigerian lady identified as Benita on X has opined that the guy has no right to be angry because they are not married, but only dating.

She went further to claim that most ladies would do same thing if they were in her position because Omah Lay is a celebrity.

Benita wrote …

“Her man has no right to be angry ,they are only dating and not married,every lady will gladly do this with Omah lay ,na celebrity we dey talk o ,you all should stop acting like hypocrite,we pretend too much in this country”

See post below …