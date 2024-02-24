Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as Frodd and his wife, Pharmchi, had a heart to heart talk about their marriage as he opens up on how she once send him money when he claimed to have gone broke.

The adorable couple was speaking as a guest on Pulse where they spoke about various aspects about their relationship.

Frodd was asked to speak about a gesture from his wife that really moved and touched him.

The reality star recalled that there was a time in the past when he pretended that he was broke and his wife asked for his account number.

He revealed that she sent him some undisclosed amount after he sent her his account number.

His wife, on her part was asked what about their relationship which makes her feel the most grateful.

In response, she stated that their growth makes her feel the most grateful, and how far they have come.

Watch video below: