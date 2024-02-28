In a recent interview with Toolz, actor Etim Effiong and his wife Toyosi discussed their sexual desire, which stirred conversations.

During the interview, Toolz questioned the pair about how often they believe married couples should have sex.

In the video, which aired on ShowMax, Etim Effiong gave a personal response to the question, implying that he had sex consistently.

He also further revealed that he is a Calabar man and most Calabar men are known for their high sex drive. He went on to express that, even if he was sleeping at night and you wake him up to have sex, he would gladly oblige.

During the interview, Toolz had askied the couple how their relationship had developed, Etim Effiong had expressed how Toyosi had been a bold woman in the relationship and it had caught his attention.

He had further expressed how she had been the one to make the sexy and sultry moves, which eventually got his attention.