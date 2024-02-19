Controversial Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has once again called out her former label boss, Jude Okoye over unpaid royalties.

Expressing herself via her Instagram page, the ‘German Juice’ crooner shared a photo of the car he got her in 2013, which was bought in Mortgage.

She stated that Jude claimed she owed him money and wasn’t making money for him during her time with the label, yet when she performed at Coke Studio, she was paid N5 million and also played for Star Trek where she was paid not less than N1 million for the 11 shows she did for them.

She stated that though she might be quiet, it doesn’t mean she is a fool as she revealed how Jude hasn’t given her ‘her’ royalties on her intellectual properties to date.

Cynthia added that she wants Jude to be aware that he is playing a dangerous game.

She said:

“I got signed to Jude in October 2013 and this car was given to me in the last quarter of 2015 on “mortgage” As you can see I posted the car on my Instagram on the 5th of January 2016 and that was because they had to spray paint the car and all.

Jude claims I owe him money that I didn’t make him a dime while I was with his label. Coke studio alone paid me 5 million naira in 2016 and if I didn’t play shows for Star Trek during 2014/16 I played about 11 shows and I was never paid less than a million for each performance @judeengees and I am only saying these cause they are names brands. And what about my royalties on my intellectual properties To date I haven’t seen a dime.

I keep you quiet no mean say I be mumu.

But I want make you know say you don prize for God’s hand and you are playing a dangerous game”.

