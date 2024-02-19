Danielle, the daughter of popular actor Yul Edochie, has made headlines after removing his name from her Instagram profile amid their family turmoil.

It is no surprise that the actor and his first wife are no longer on good terms after the actor married Judy Austin.

His children from his first wife don’t appear to be on the best of terms with him either as his daughter dissociates herself from him.

A check on Danielle’s Instagram has revealed that she yanked off her father’s name Yul Edochie, from her Instagram page, leaving only DANIELLE DIANA DUBEM.

Mixed reactions have trailed this. Some opine that it is wrong as husband and wife issue should not extend to the children.

badguyforrealmen said: “This is wrong. What happened between father and mother should not be extended to the kids. It seems may looks innocent on the outside but behind the scenes she is telling this young girl not so good things about her father”

abolanle_234 remarked: “Now my question is will Yul and judy even enjoy their marriage with all of these?????”

veeystitches_fashion commented: “First child to disown a father👏 kudos to her. I like this kind action.”

judy_the_kpekus_giver stated: “She did well . Little princess really tried to hang on but the father is a mumu pro max.”

judy_the_adulterous_womann penned: “People have been asking this girl soo many personal question 😢bullying her all due to the shame caused by his father and baby mama..Judy protects the kids that he had with mr Obasi but constantly damaging the mental health of this man’s kids ..”

so_sorft said: “If he acts anyhow without considering his kids feelings, they can also act anyhow without considering him”

