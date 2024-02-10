Mr Macaroni, a Nigerian skitmaker and activist, has chastised President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, for calling social media a menace.

The skitmaker shared screenshots of Gbajabiamila’s old tweets from 2014, in which he slammed previous governments, calling them “vagabonds” and “barbarians.”

He noted that social media was not a threat to him at the time, but now that he is Chief of Staff, he recognizes that it is.

Calling him hypocritical, he stated that it has become clear that he and his government, which he called desperate see Nigerians as imbeciles.

Urging him to fix the economy, he let him know that his mindset is wrong as people are suffering.

Mr Macaroni said, “Social Media wasn’t a menace when Mr Gbajabiamila used it to address the Government as Vagabonds and Barbarians in 2014.

Today he is Chief of Staff and he suddenly realizes that Social media is a menace….

HYPOCRITICAL VAGABONDS IN POWER AND BARBARIANS AT THE GATE!!!!”.

“Mr @femigbaja

This was you when Social Media was sweeting you.

It is evident that you and this accidental and desperate government of yours regard Nigerians as Imbeciles!! Well, we are not!!! The people are suffering!!!

Fix up and put an end to this ridiculousness!!!!”.

