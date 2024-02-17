Joeboy, a well-known Nigerian singer, admits to having difficulty adjusting to success since he was unprepared when he rose to fame.

During the most recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, Joeboy described his rise to fame as unexpected.

He expressed shock at the rapid international success of his debut hit song, ‘Baby’, which became a sensation within just three months of its release.

Reflecting on his unexpected rise to fame, Joeboy revealed that he hadn’t anticipated being recognized by people so soon.

In his words;

“I wasn’t ready when ‘Baby’ blew. I had to adapt to get used to fame. It was so sudden. I dropped the song [‘Baby’] in March [2019], and by June I was already doing shows in countries I thought they don’t listen to Nigerian music. Countries like Tanzania, and Uganda. In three months!”