Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy appreciates his former boss, Mr Eazi for taking a chance on him as launches his own record label.

The ‘Body and Soul’ hitmaker recently announced that he has left Empawa to start his own record company, called, Young Legend.

The 26-year-old will be teaming up with Warner Group to give a platform to the next generation of music stars.

Joeboy, in a heartfelt note on Twitter appreciates his former boss, Mr Eazi, for giving him an opportunity to express himself under his platform for the past five years.

He said;

“Thank you for taking a chance on me. Thank you for believing in me when others told you I wasn’t good enough.

You are a big part of my journey and I’m grateful for the last 5 years.

I wish you nothing but the best. 🤍”