Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called of Popular singer, Davido for failing to recouncile with his babymama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter, Imade.

He did this via his Instagram page.

In his post, Uche Maduagwu stated that Davido won’t win a Grammy in 2024 unless he reconciles with Sophia and devotes more attention to Imade.

Claiming divine revelation after praying for seven days, he reminded OBO that his music’s international success began after Imade’s birth.

He urged him to beg Sophia for reconciliation, suggesting he wept upon hearing her story and believing no single mother deserves what she has shared publicly.

Writing further, Uche criticized those who judge Sophia without knowing the full picture.

He wrote:

“You deserve more than 20 Grammy Awards only if you give IMADE the same Attention

Wey you Dey give your IBEJI.

Davido, you are very talented and one of

Africa’s Biggest Afrobeats singer, but it willDeartake a MIRACLE for you to Win 2024 Grammys if you no reconcile with Sophia to be closer to IMADE. I prayed for over 7 days before God revealed this to me.

Remember SEY Na when you born IMADE

your music grow internationally, if you want to win 2024 Grammys, beg Sophia.

I wept when i listened carefully to

Sophia’s story, honestly, no SINGLE mum should go through what she #shared on social media. I see a lot of comments on social media criticizing Sophia, in fact, with the way some Dey give opinion on her matter, you go think say Dem know how she and

#Davido know themselves. Abeg, you Na Dey close to this two pass Aunty TIWA? So if Aunty TIWA Dey support Sophia, does that not mean anything?”

