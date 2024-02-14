Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has penned a Sweet note to her husband on Valentine’s day.

Recall that the actress announced her engagement in August 2023, sharing beautiful pre-wedding photos.

She later announced in September 2023, that they got married in the traditional way.

Taking to her Instagram page on Valentine’s day, Chisom Steve shared loved up photos of herself and husband.

Describing her hubby as her love, the movie star announced that their marriage will last forever.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my love❤️♾️ I’m keeping you forever😍☺️ we party in a bit, fam😁🫣” she wrote.

