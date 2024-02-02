Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, left a cryptic message on social media, begging fans to send him money.

In a post captioned “Send dollars,” the ‘High’ crooner could be heard saying that he is aware that he recently mentioned that money brings happiness, but right now, he has changed his mind.

Adekunle Gold went on to reveal that he is unhappy and sad, and the only thing that can make him happy is to be sent money.

In his words:

“The way I am tired and sad today, as I dey like this, na only money fit make me smile.”

“And yes, I know I said money no dey bring happiness, but today, I changed my mind. So if you like me and you want me to smile, send dollars.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6tETSuV/