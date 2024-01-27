Popular Afrobeats sensation, Adekunle Gold, recently went on on a heartening trip with his wife Simi, along with colleague, Spyro, his family, and friends.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page as he treated his fans to glimpses of his exciting joy-filled trip.

This follows as after the father of one expressed his intentions of treating his friends and family to luxury vacation regularly, following the footsteps and lifestyle of American singer, Ashanti.

Adekunle Gold, however, has decided to have visit a fun place at Ebute Iya Mukaila in Ogun state, together with Simi, family and friends.

Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, was joined by colleague Spyro, creating a friendly and synergetic atmosphere.

The ‘Party No Dey Stop’ crooner captured moments from his trip in a video, introducing his childhood friends, Simi’s managers, siblings, and other family members to his fans and followers.

He captioned the video, “Dekunle Talo bi e lejo”.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shared their thoughts as they took to comment section.

See some reactions below:

yhemo_lee said, “4:20 oluwe ma we gba ni @i.y.a.n.u.o.l.u.w.a 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”.

_zayysofly said, “The constant ‘Iyawo mi’ 🤭😍😍”.

aishajagz said, “It’s the iyawo mi oni sunscreen for me 😂😂😂”.

veeiye said, “Yoruba is so sweet. I’ll never get over it 😩”.

tella_dijah said, “It is the song at the end for me! What a mind blowing movie😍😂”.