Doyin David, a Big Brother Naija star, ignited mixed reactions online after admitting she didn’t recognize Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate.

She did this during a recent interview on The Morning Brief.

The interviewer had asked Doyin David to identify the nation’s Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

However, she was unable to answer this and other general knowledge questions.

Frustrated by the questions, Doyin asked the interviewer why he wasn’t focusing on inquiries related to entertainment, her self-proclaimed area of expertise.

News of Doyin’s responses quickly spread across social media, sparking a lively debate about the importance of general knowledge and the expectations placed on public figures.

Some individuals defended Doyin, highlighting her strengths in the entertainment industry and arguing that nobody can be expected to have all the answers.

However, others expressed disappointment, emphasizing the significance of figures like Soyinka and the value of possessing broader knowledge beyond one’s chosen field.

fashion_magicblog said: “I loved how she confidently stated that she does not know it; we learn every day, and she will never forget this question…”

funmi.moh stated: “I disagree with this Doyin. Knowledge is power, you don’t limit yourself when it comes to knowing stuff.”

simply_musah remarked: “Doyin is actually very intelligent and well spoken and smart. They can say whatever they want. You don’t have to know everything in the world and that’s fine.”

chefdeee remarked: “It’s bcos Wole Soyinka is not living on the Island 😅”

