Sensational Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold has appeals to fan to stream his song and that of his wife, Simi as they’re set to release new tracks.

The ‘Party No Dey Stop’ crooner announced that his wife will release her song on Friday, February 23, and that he would release his new song, “The Life I chose,” on Wednesday, February 21, by 4:30.

Adekunle Gold clarified that he needs people to stream their songs so they can be able to pay their daughter, Adejare school fees.

He wrote:

“I dey drop tonight. @SympLySimi dey drop on Friday. School fees szn. E shaanu, E ba wa bo witi witi”

Dem say na 4PM TOMORROW! No vex! We moveeee. 4PM TOMORROW! THE LIFE I CHOSE! BIG FISH time! 🦈✨”

See some reactions below:

@ugo_himself said: “Omo

Dollar dey go up

Adekunle gold dey increase the bar for the industry”

@lifeofariella commented: “I love how you both are so supportive of each other 🥹”

@iamBoaz_ surmised: “I suspect say nah Deja dey pressure una😂😂”

@SlimNazi noted: “We go help una life”