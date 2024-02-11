James Brown, a controversial lifestyle influencer, breaks down after losing his TikTok social media account with 1.7 million followers.

In a video shared on his page, James Brown expressed his shock at attempting to sign into his account only to discover that it had been deleted.

While noting that his team are working tirelessly to have it restored, the pain in the eyes of James Brown was unquantifiable.

he could be seen screaming at the top of his voice while being comforted by his sister and a member of his team.

“I can’t explain i fell right 😭 lost 😞 my TIKTOK OF 1.7m followers 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. I am extremely devastated. Can’t believe these, just 30 minutes ago! went to check my TikTok I couldn’t find it 6 o this is the message I got, I & my team @jamesbrown_empire are on it as we speak PRAYING for God to hear good news,” he captioned the video.

See reactions below;

realestmimi_willy said: “How you wan make we take pity you now wey you dey make us laugh??😢😭😭.”

kingsgoldcomedy stated: “See as man Dey waste 😢first son for that matter 🤔 be like earthworm.”

dear_hopeee wrote: “Even TikTok is tired of all your rogbodiyan 😂.”

queenbeevaa wrote: “Why do I like him tho 😂😂I prefer his iberiberism to bob atleast he can make you laugh 😂Ndo Princess.”

ms__bjay said: “Sorry sis 😂na man you be take heart.”

