In honor of his 29th birthday, well-known singer Korede Bello dedicates a special song to himself.

The singer of “God win” celebrated his new age on Instagram.He uploaded a video of himself dancing to a birthday song that he had specially performed while wearing chic attire.

Korede Bello sang along with the lyrics to his song and danced wildly.

He posted the video and wished himself a happy birthday on his official Instagram page.

Korede wrote:

“Happy birthday to me 🎈

#KoreDay 💙”

Some netizens took to the comment section to extend their birthday wishes to him.

Read some comments below:

mofedamijo said: “Birthday blessings to you son”

iyaboojofespris said: “Happy Birthday dear 😍❤️”

adesuaetomi said: “Happy birthday Koredeeee❤️”

obi_cubana said: “Happy birthday KB!!🎊💙”

See Post: