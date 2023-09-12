Famous car promoter Ola of Lagos has revealed that he purchased a brand new Range Rover.

He took to his Instagram page to share images of his brand new car. He captioned the post, “Congratulations to myself. God is never late.”

“All thanks to God It’s plenty!!! If you can dream it, you can achieve it…been dreaming velar for so long but see God. Delay is not denial keep pushing you will get there.”

My gratitude to every Ola Of Lagos fan, y’all are the best. Special Thanks to my father @mufasatundeednut for the endless support, connections, motivation and all you have been giving sir. i remain humble. Thanks thanks thanks for contributing immensely to my success father.”

Could have just wrote one or two text here but I remember where I dey come from so gratitude is a must. Thanks once again father.”

See some reactions below:

jeffworldwide_: “Congratulations ola, this is just the beginning, more machines to come. even that urus wey you like to shout, you go still cop am.”

thecuteabiola: “Part of the most expensive cars wey u dey run dey video that time . Now you own one of them. The growth and God’s Grace is amazing. Congratulations.”

kingivr_: “Congratulations Ola. Your story is inspiring more grease to your elbow.. I dey tell you say you need that diplomatic plate now .. @_ola_of_lagos_ he get why ma fo.”