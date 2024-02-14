Famous BBNaija star, Mercy Eke celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing these gorgeous pictures while advocating for love.

The former Big Brother Naija winner shared stunning pictures on her Instagram page while wearing a stunning red dress.

She emphasized that love is more than just romance and that it involves appreciating the people in our lives who add something unique.

Mercy Eke wrote:

“Love is not just about romance, it’s about appreciating the people who make our lives special; So this is me appreciating you all my lovers. I hope your day and every other day is full of love. Happy Valentines Day ❤️❤️”

See reactions below:

honiebells007 said: “Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments.Sending you heartfelt wishes on this day of love. Happy valentines baby girl❤❤🔥🔥😍”

adepejuruth_cateringservice penned: “Omalicha Nwa Egovin 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍”

jeffbankz stated: “Ahn ahn. Glass full of wine on heels. Next time balance am on top the LAMBO 😂😂😂🙈👏🏽👏🏽”

