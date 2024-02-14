Well-known life coach Solomon Buchi posted a touching video of himself on social media asking his wife to be his Valentine.

The well-known media personality asked his spouse to close her eyes and extend her hand while he revealed his Valentine’s Day gift to her on the X platform.

She let out a few “awwwn” moments when he asked her to open her eyes and gave her a note and a rose.

When Solomon Buchi went to get her prescription filled, he told her that he had purchased the flowers.

Captioning the clip, Solomon Buchi penned: “I have asked my madam to be my valentine. Didn’t know I had to ask after paying her bride price 🙄🤣”

Eximia Properties wrote: “I can’t be pressured cos Solomon has never posted their disagreements on social media it’s always the awww awww moments. I can’t be deceived cos beautiful relationships are not constantly displayed in the media.”

Phorever said: “It doesn’t make any sense to me but at the same time, it costs nothing.”

Chineneyenwa stated: “This is so beautiful to watch. I was doing awwwwwn with her. Oluwa o”

Kelechi noted: “Love is a beautiful thing”

