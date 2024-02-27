Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, surprised a family in need with a furnished three-bedroom apartment this Valentine’s Day.

The good news was shared by Popular Gospel platform, gmfgTV, who shared photos of htr apartment.

According to the platform, the couple, known for their philanthropic efforts through Mercy is Blessed foundation, transformed the family’s life by providing them with a safe and comfortable haven.

They also provided the couple with foodstuffs.

The post reads:

“Mercy Chinwo and her husband spent their Valentine by changing the life of a family who have been suffering by helping/supporting them with a comfortable 3bedroom apartment 🏠 and also furnished the house with a lots of beautiful things.

Mercy is Blessed foundation is indeed changing and blessing lives.

Drop a word of prayer for Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzorchikwa.”

This act of generosity has garnered praise and well-wishes from fans and followers who acknowledge the couple’s positive influence and commitment to helping others.

See below:

