A viral video that surfaced on social media that has stirred controversy shows the moment a bride is seen crawling on her knees to present cakes to her in-laws.

A video that was taken during the wedding celebration shows the bride crawling from one end of the hall while her in-laws were waiting behind a table at the other end.

The bride crawls, struggling to hold onto her gown with one hand while holding the cake in the other to keep herself from falling.

The bride is seen straining to complete her assignment and scowling every now and then.

The guests watch her and offer no assistance.

In reaction,

victorokpalan said: “This is actually degrading to womanhood! Like what nonsense 🙄”

teejay_uzo said: “I can never allow my wife to go through this”

pretty_elomma said: “Women don see shege. Walaih”

tn_herbals wrote: “Please make it make sense…what’s this rubbish??”

obaksolo said: “Wetin be this😂😂😂😂She go show her Husband SHEGE BANZA”

Watch the video below: