Daniel Regha, a controversial Twitter personality, wishes he had pursued modeling after sharing amusing throwback photos on social media.

Daniel Regha who is known for giving unsolicited opinions on X, recently shared some throwback photos.

He noted that modeling would have been a walk in the park for him while showing of different poses.

He wrote: “Modelling would’ve been easy for me though, I sabi pose…😃 Throwbacks….”

Read some reactions below;

Abuja Podcaster said: “DELULU? THROWBACK ON A MONDAY? BRO CMON NAU”

Mubi wrote: “You wey look like wetin God don forbid”

FAREEDA KIRI asked: “Where is this cloth now??? I won’t be surprised sha cos you fit keep am for your unborn kids 👀✅”

woods queried: “No be for inside Kirikiri prison you snap this picture..??”

CFC_Recap stated: “Native of Many colours… Your brothers would be jealous”

dej said: “With this banana chew gum dress wey you wear??? 😂 no go do model oo cos your hair line will disqualify you totally. No offense”

SEE POST AND PHOTOS: