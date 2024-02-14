Reality TV personality Phyna has denigrated Nigerians on Twitter, calling them bullies, razz, and local dirty.

Phyna’s remark follows some Nigerians who, after their disastrous loss at the recently concluded AFCON, resorted to social media to harass football player Alex Iwobi.

Criticizing Nigerians for their hypocrisy, he said that those who bully also stand up to fight for justice for their victims.

Phyna wrote in part:

“Most Nigerians are Razz, local, dirty and bullies, this applies to some celebrities too…….Tomorrow now Una go wear white cloth and candle dy shout justices for somebody……… nor be Alex iwobi be the cause of this failed nation.

Misplaced priorities… Mtcheew”



It would be recalled that Nigerians had dragged the Super Eagles footballer, Alex Iwobi for his performance in the AFCON.