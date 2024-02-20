Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record executive Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, also known as Mr. Eazi, and his wife Temi Otedola have purportedly unfollowed Joeboy on Instagram.

This comes just a week after Joeboy announced plans to leave Empawa, Mr. Eazi’s record label, to start his own label, Young Legend, with the goal to build new talent.

Joeboy, in his final message to his boss, wrote: “Thank you for taking a chance on me. Thank you for believing in me when others told you I wasn’t good enough. You are a big part of my journey, and I’m grateful for the last 5 years. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Barely two weeks later, the label boss, Mr. Eazi, and his wife, Temi Otedola, have unfollowed Joeboy on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Joeboy is yet to react to the said move, and his former label boss is also yet to explain the reasons behind the Instagram act.

