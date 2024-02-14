Car dealer, Rich Figo has expressed his deep love and admiration for his wife, Chomzy on Valentine’s day.

Taking to Instagram, the businessman shared lovedup photos of himself and his Queen alongside a lovely note.

In a heartfelt message, Rich Figo declared Chomzy his “one true love,” the love of his life, his “Queen,” and even his “good luck charm.”

The proud husband highlighted how important their relationship is to him, saying that “true love is hard to find” and that she gives his life “real meaning.”

He expressed his commitment to their relationship and expresses his desire for it to last forever.

In his words;

“True love is rare, and it’s the only thing that gives life real meaning. Happy Valentine’s Day my wife, my love, my Queen 👸 my good-luck my VAL today and forever is the deal. I LOVE YOU💋 ❤️”

See below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3U4_E6tzWbNi1tXg1Pv6vVnz8O9gqc_y58qB80/?igsh=MW5ydHFqcmhvc3dreg==

