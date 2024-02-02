Controversial Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, has sparked outrage on social media as he claimed that his son, Akorede, was born by mistake due to the poor quality of condoms produced in Nigeria.

The filmaker, while expressing concern about the increasing cost of living in the country urged Nigerian government to enhance quality production of condoms, to curb the population.

Yomi Fabiyi bemoaned how the poor quality of condoms led to unwanted pregnancies and cost of living for Nigerians.

The father of one revealed that his son Akorede is a victim of the failed family planning method and government ought to responsible for his wellbeing.

Netizens took to the comment section to blast Yomi Fabiyi for his statement about his son’s birth.

Porsche T wrote, “Say person old no mean say him get sense .”

Rhoda Owolabi slammed Yomi Fabiyi, “It still amazes me how someone accepted to date Yomi in the first place. My gender is not making us proud at all. A great number of women date men just for monetary gains. Se owo yin ge ti e o le sise ni? Now watch many of these brainless girls get pregnant for him now that he has a bungalow house who raised you girls nau.”

Funmi Unusual wrote, “And to think I respect this man, see the dust wey him dey yarn…. Age does not really justify having sense sha.”