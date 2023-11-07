Controversial Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, has blasted his colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over claims that Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, drugged her children.

It would be recalled that few days ago the screen diva revealed that she has a personal feud against the Marlians music boss, beyond the case of the late singer, Mohbad.

The mother of two said she had thought the singer was a sensible person and would send her kids to his house.

According to her, Naira Marley allegedly laced her children’s drinks and food with drugs, and she has witnesses to attest to it.

In a post via Instagram, Yomi Fabiyi questioned why Iyabo Ojo failed to report the incident at the time the ‘Soapy’ hitmaker made such a move toward her children.

According to Yomi, no responsible mother will keep silent in such a situation, suggesting that the actress might have just cooked up the lie to implicate Naira Marley.

He wrote: “I don’t know why Iyabo was sending her children, who are adults, to Naira Marley’s house in the first place. She stated that Naira was putting drugs in their food, and She called herself a mother. She never came out to fight for her children then…maybe she just cooked up this lie to implicate Naira.

“Why was her daughter laced with drugs if she was not into drugs already? Which mother will keep quiet in such a situation? The NDLEA and the police heard what she said and they are keeping mute. How will this country get better? I expect The NDLEA to invite her to bring her children and investigate her”.