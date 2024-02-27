A Ghanaian man who weds two women on the same day posts pictures from his trip to Dubai, claiming to be the one who enjoyed Valentine’s Day the most this year.

He announced this and shared pictures with it on his social media pages.

According to the man going by the name Michael Houston, he had the best Valentine’s Day ever.

He said that in order to make up for the fun he had in Dubai, he would have to throw an Easter party so that other people could enjoy themselves at his house as well.

He posted pictures of himself and his spouses in various picturesque settings, such as aquariums.

He wrote:

“This year’s Valentine, na me enjoy pass. So I make my mind say this easter di3 I will throw party so everyone can come enjoy some, if not it won’t be fair.”

