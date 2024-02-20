Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus sparks outrage online as she shares a cryptic post about facing a lot.

Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram media page to share the cryptic post which has garnered reactions from social media users.

She share a post saying: “I face a lor but am not a story teller”.

She captioned the post with: “Hmmm”

Check out reactions trailing her post below:

theofficialdoublej said: “Sorry mummy.

Help me tell Tinubu we are so proud of him.”

dejisanusi said: “Using people’s sufferings to catch cruise is not a thing, encouraging words would have done better. Shalom”

Rboseoyelayo said: “It is well”

ose_living said: “You go explain tire”

yoloxpecial said: “Karma na watin again”

eniola_badmus replied: “@yoloxpecial dey play”

great_bello_ said: “Face a lot inside Aso rock ? Is that not ur recent location?”

vitalmr said: “Tinubu daughter, Face am well o. Na ur turn”

se.ven_em said: “He no go better for una. All of una no go see better for una life. Awon Oloriburuku”