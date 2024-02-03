Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus says she’s ready to find love this year as she is currently shooting her shot at eligible men.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share alluring photo of herself, and revealed that she is ready to mingle, as she encouraged admirers to shoot their shots.

She wrote:

“She’s ready to mingle. Log on”.

Check out netizens reactions below:

Comedian Ebiye wrote, “I swear I’m shooting my shot

Balogun Paid wrote, “I dey here nah. What are you waiting for?

Juwon Bakare wrote, “Can you date someone younger? Am also single

King Jarule Omoapesin wrote, “Where should I start from?”.

It would be recalled that last year actress, Eniola Badmus had taken to social media to cry out after numerous admirers were disturbing her DM.

The delectable screen goddess begged her admirers to shoot their shots, rather than overcrowding her social media and zooming her photos.

See below: