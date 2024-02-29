Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has stated that no one deserves to descend from grace to grass as she opposes getting revenge.

The curvy actress made this known on her Instagram page where she spoke about how wanting retribution means wanting to see other people’s lives worsen.

Wumi called such an attitude toxic and said that nobody should have to fall from grace to grass.

She prayed for everyone struggling to find stability and that the people at the top will never come down.

In her words: “Revenge” to alot is seeing things get worse for others.. That is too much toxicity .. No one deserves moving from Grace to Grass.. To everyone struggling ,may you find stability and to everyone up ,you will never go down🙏🙏🙏🙏Setlife#”

See netizens reactions below:

adepeju_jalad said: “Person wey go from Grace to grass Dey fix nails😂😂😂😂Ninu Economy ta wa yi”

kemiola_lere wrote: “Amen…. Aunt wumi on this one😂😂”

23fashionplug23 penned: “Amen u will never go down too 😍”

See post: