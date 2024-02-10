Popular Nigerian skit maker, OGB Recent, is cruising in style after adding a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to his garage.

The comedian took to his social media today to share the exciting news with his fans.

OGB Recent posted a picture of himself posing proudly next to his brand new G-Wagon.

The caption reads; “OGB CULTIST on a G-WAGON mood .Congratulation to all the cultist worldwide 🚗 ,”.

The content creator, known for his hilarious skits and witty social media presence, has garnered a massive following in recent years.

His fans were thrilled to see his success and showered him with well wishes.

See his post below;

