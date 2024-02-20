Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on the 2023 presidential election, saying that Peter Obi from the Labour Party and Omoyele Sowore from the African Action Congress (AAC) might have done a better job than the current president, Bola Tinubu.

In a video message called “Nigeria is in trouble,” the OAP said that he personally supported Sowore in the election, while many young people backed Obi.

Daddy Freeze explained that even though Peter Obi or Sowore wouldn’t have made huge changes compared to what Tinubu is doing now, they had the trust of Nigerians living abroad who might be willing to invest money in the Nigerian economy.

Freeze said that this trust in Obi, especially, would have been like a pain reliever during a difficult surgery on the economy.

Obi garnered 25.44% of the vote in the 2023 election, finishing third behind Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar.

Watch below:

BREAKING : “ Peter Obi would have done Better!” – Daddy Freeze 🔥🔥 “Obi would have served as an effective antidote while surgery is on. He would have mobilized Nigerians, especially Diasporans to push Billions of Dollars home” What you think? Emilokan | Protest | EFCC Bwala pic.twitter.com/FUsmtovmu9 — UptownOfLagos (@Uptownthehommie) February 19, 2024

