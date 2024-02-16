Nigerian singer, Michael Aniekeme Meshach, popularly known as Mish, has passed away at the age of 37.

The news of his passing, shared by his family on Thursday, February 15th, has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry.

Recall that Mish rose to national fame in 2011 with his hit song “Akwa Ibom Ayaya,” a vibrant ode to his home state of Akwa Ibom.

The song became an instant anthem, topping charts and earning him numerous accolades.

However, nothing has been heard from him after the song went viral.

While details surrounding his death remain unclear, fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and celebrate his legacy.

Many remember “Akwa Ibom Ayaya” as a song that brought joy and pride to the people of Akwa Ibom and beyond.

