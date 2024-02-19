Popular comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, better known as AY has shared the important advice veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) gave him when he was just a bartender with big dreams of making it in the industry.

He revealed this in an interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

The comic actor revealed that while working as a bartender at the NNPC Junior Staff Club, he was actively trying to break into the entertainment world.

AY Makun even went up to RMD,who came to the bar, for some guidance, and the famous actor’s words stuck with him: “Getting an education is important. Trust me, once you have that, everything else will fall into place.”

Taking RMD’s advice to heart, AY decided to enroll at Delta State University to study Theatre Arts.

This choice, along with his hard work and determination, turned out to be a game-changer for his career.

“I was doing all that it takes to get into the entertainment space. And somewhere along the line, I started working with NNPC Junior Staff Club as a bartender.

He said he only quit and started a degree programme after veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, advised him to do so when he accosted him at the bar where he was working and told him about his passion to become an entertainer someday.

“That was what inspired my series, ‘Call To Bar.’ Everything around me; my stories, and my movies are all inspired by my experiences.

“When I was working as a bartender, I would see a lot of people the likes of Alex O and Shina Peters coming to perform. I would say to myself that someday, somehow, somewhere, sometime in life, I’m going to get into the entertainment space.

“So, there was one time that I approached RMD when he came, a long time ago. We were talking and he advised me to go back to school. He said, ‘Education is important. Afterward, trust me, all these things would follow.

“So, that was how I gained admission into Delta State University to study Theatre Arts.” he said.

He started out as a show organizer while still in school, and after graduating, he went on to become a successful comedian, filmmaker, and even a businessman.

