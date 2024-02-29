The well-known singer Simi Kosoko, who has won multiple awards, responds to a fan on social media who attacked her new song and called her lazy.

Before releasing her first single of the year, “All I Want,” this week, Simi—who is also a singer—teased fans for a few days. Simi is married to fellow singer Adekunle Gold.

Just a few hours after her latest song was released, an anonymous reviewer—possibly a fan—posted an uninvited assessment of it, calling it a dreary song.

The Twitter user expressed dissatisfaction with Simi’s new songs, calling them in poor taste, and urged her to grow as an artist.

In her words, “I really need Simi to evolve as an artist. She’s stressing me with her new songs. It feels lazy.”

Despite the fan’s criticism, Simi responded to the critic with a video of herself dancing to her new song.