Actor Prince Eke has chastised those who harass Alex Iwobi of the Nigerian Super Eagles for being a part of their AFCON defeat.

Iwobi was forced to remove his account due to persistent trolling from Nigerians who claimed he was to blame for the AFCON loss.

Prince Eke criticized those who joined #JusticeForMohbad but harassed Alex Iwobi for defending his country in order to show his support for Iwobi.

He said that some Nigerians are clowns and advised against gambling.

His words: “Some of my fellow Nigerians are clowns. You were part of the “#JusticeForMohbad” movement. Today, you are busy bullying Alex iwobi for representing the country. Say NO to gambling, so you don’t depend on another man’s efforts to make a fortune #SayNoToBullying.”

In reaction, cyril_unusual noted: “say no to gambling, so u don’t depend on another man to make a fortune”……. That was deep ✌️”

chrystalmickey wrote: “Very anyhow people.. If he had slumped and unalived on the pitch while playing for Nigeria, una for don move on like say nothing happened. People sef wey no fit run 100M race without landing in emergency room dey open mouth yarn dust.”

oraclegodwayne penned: “Says d idiot dt is currently gambling with life as we speak.”

