Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has mocked her senior colleague and her former bestie, Judy Austin’s husband, Yul Edochie over failed prophesy on Super Eagles.

Recall that the movie star turned pastor predicted Nigeria’s win in a football match, but they lost.

This led to people criticizing him online.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sarah Martins mocked Yul Edochie, stating that this was the only opportunity he had to prove that God called him, yet he failed.

She also revealed that his prediction made her think they would lose and she was right.

In her words;

“The moment pastor Yul prophesied, I knew we were gonna lose.

The only opportunity he had to prove that indeed God called him”.

“If he held back his prophecy we for win.

Orishirishi”.

Instead of supporting her, Netizens dragged Sarah online.

One Dee Love Forever wrote, “I pray there will never be a time in your life that you will need this man call

One Boss Lady Beauty World wrote, “Your own don dey too much. This is becoming so childish of you

One Glo Shining wrote, “Look at how you guys are so obsessed with Yul. Madam Sarah, you only get traffic when you post Yul and Judy. Make una try rest

One Shuga Berry wrote, “Clout chaser. Amebo osii”.

