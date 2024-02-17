Woli Arole, a popular prophet, reacts to critics of his prayer session while also sharing his friendship with the women he hugged during the deliverance.

Woli Arole was previously criticised for his prayer style, which many internet users found disgusting.

The man of God took to correcting them that in the spiritual realm, many people operate in different dimensions.

He revealed that contrary to what many believe, the women he hugged were not strangers but his wife and sister.

He wrote;

“I see a lot of people comment about me hugging the women. So the face lady is my blood sister and the other lady is my wife. There are dimensions to power!!!!!. Different people operate in diverse dimension!!!!!!!!. So I can hug my wife and pray for her, I can hug my sister and pray for her!!!!!”

See his post below: