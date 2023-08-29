Notable comedian, actor, and on-air personality Woli Arole shows his charitable side by helping a young child who has gone viral online for complaining to an adult in a video.

The 33-year-old comedian expressed his true affection for the young girl on his Instagram page.

Arole admitted to laughing uncontrollably when watching the child’s viral video. stating that he found it hilarious that a young child her age would speak in such a mature manner.

The comedian noted that he felt a deep connection with the girl and was moved to provide financial aid for her welfare and education. Indicating that he and his group are eager to meet her and are interested in being a part of her life.

In order to get the word out and get her the 100,000 Naira support he has for her, he writes to people who know her or her parents.

He said:

“I particularly love this young girl, her video has gone viral and even a lot are using the sound from this video, it’s real and so funny, she’s saying “Do you want to kill me ni”.

I laughed so much while watching this video. The Lord laid it in my heart to give her money and also be part of her life. I would love my team to meet her and see how we can be part of her journey from schooling to welfare. I really love the girl.

Anyone that knows her or her parent tell them “Woli Arole says won le pa e, I personally owe mer 100,000 Naira”. Anyone interested to be part of her life too is welcome.”

See post below: