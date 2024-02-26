Veteran Nollywood filmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan has sparked an uproar on social media with his ‘inappropriate’ dance moves with his daughter, Eyiyemi.

The long awaited series, Anikulapo; The Rise of the Spectre, was premiered over the weekend. The event had prominent actors including Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Bimbo Ademoye, singer D’Banj, Tunde Kelani and many more.

Videos from the after party of the premiere captured when Kunle Afolayan was dancing with his first daughter, Eyiyemi who is one actors in the Anikulapo series.

The dance step which is a common one among lovers didn’t go down well with netizens who dragged him for doing such with his daughter.

See reactions trailing the video below:

olabisi8665 wrote, “I don’t like this. Kilode nau.”

tao_dubai berated him, “Na una go do movie for us to understand certain things in Yoruba culture but una go do otherwise at the back of camera. They can dance but There should be limit. Happiness is free.”

distinguish_alagaiyawo1 wrote, “Sey this dance style no con dey too raunchy bayi. Anyways they are cute Sha.”

amo_keade is of the opinion that Kunle Afolayan is trying to protect his daughter from other men. “Baba wey dey secure hin thing.. he no want make other boys go dance with her baba oni baba.. they’re cute sha.”

Watch the video below: